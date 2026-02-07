Bgin Blockchain (NASDAQ:BGIN) Shares Up 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bgin Blockchain Limited (NASDAQ:BGIN – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 16,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 18,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BGIN. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Bgin Blockchain in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bgin Blockchain to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.01.

Through our operating subsidiaries, we are a digital asset technology company based in Singapore, Hong Kong and the U.S. with proprietary cryptocurrency-mining technologies. We were established as a cryptocurrency mining business in 2019. Given our limited financial resources at the time, we decided to focus on selected alternative cryptocurrencies as it was more cost effective. We leveraged our in-house technical expertise to design the software and the chips that could efficiently mine different types of cryptocurrencies that we focused on.

