WEN Acquisition (NASDAQ:WENNU) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

WEN Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WENNU – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.29. 1,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 4,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WENNU. Harraden Circle Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WEN Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $31,709,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WEN Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,030,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of WEN Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,540,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEN Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,514,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WEN Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,285,000.

We are a blank check company incorporated on January 13, 2025 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

