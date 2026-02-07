F/m High Yield 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ZTOP) Trading 0.1% Higher – What’s Next?

F/m High Yield 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ZTOP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.54 and last traded at $52.44. 53 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.41.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1313 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th.

Zi Toprun Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. We intend to focus our search for a target business in the transportation industry, including businesses involving (i) battery or charging businesses, technology and software, (ii) auto pilot drive and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) related businesses including both hardware and software, and (iii) general microchip design and production and technology.

