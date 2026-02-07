Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ:CCCX) Shares Up 8.6% – Here’s What Happened

Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ:CCCX – Get Free Report) shot up 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.66. 3,888,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 1,714,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Churchill Capital Corp X
Churchill Capital Corp X Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X during the third quarter worth about $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000.
About Churchill Capital Corp X
Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ: CCCX) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly referred to as a blank‑check company, formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting one or more business combinations. As a SPAC, it initially holds the proceeds from its public offering in a trust account while management and the sponsor identify and negotiate a potential merger, acquisition, or other qualifying business combination that would result in the acquired company becoming publicly listed.
The company’s primary activities are sourcing, evaluating and completing a business combination with a target company.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Churchill Capital Corp X
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.