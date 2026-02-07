Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ:CCCX) Shares Up 8.6% – Here’s What Happened

Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ:CCCX – Get Free Report) shot up 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.66. 3,888,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 1,714,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X during the third quarter worth about $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ: CCCX) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly referred to as a blank‑check company, formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting one or more business combinations. As a SPAC, it initially holds the proceeds from its public offering in a trust account while management and the sponsor identify and negotiate a potential merger, acquisition, or other qualifying business combination that would result in the acquired company becoming publicly listed.

The company’s primary activities are sourcing, evaluating and completing a business combination with a target company.

