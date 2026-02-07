Goliath Resources (CVE:GOT) Trading Up 3.6% – Still a Buy?

Goliath Resources Limited (CVE:GOT – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.32 and last traded at C$2.31. Approximately 1,501,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 501,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.23.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Goliath Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a market cap of C$396.75 million, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.51.

Goliath Resources Ltd. (CVE: GOT) is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company. It is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration and advancement of mineral properties with a focus on discovering and delineating precious and base metal deposits. Goliath operates as an exploration-stage company, pursuing targets through early- to mid-stage field work and drill programs rather than operating producing mines.

The company’s core activities include project generation and property acquisition, geological mapping, surface sampling, geophysical and geochemical surveys, and diamond drilling to test and expand mineralized zones.

