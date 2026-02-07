Vulcan Energy Resources (LON:VUL) Trading Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Vulcan Energy Resources plc (LON:VUL – Get Free Report) shares were down 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 240 and last traded at GBX 240. Approximately 4,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Vulcan Energy Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 287 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 287.

Vulcan Energy Resources Stock Down 2.0%

The company has a market capitalization of £16.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 246.09.

Vulcan Energy Resources is a minerals development company focused on producing low‑carbon lithium chemicals for the electric vehicle and battery sectors. The company is developing a novel, integrated approach that combines geothermal energy production with lithium extraction from high‑salinity geothermal brines, with the aim of creating battery‑grade lithium hydroxide with a substantially reduced carbon footprint compared with conventional hard‑rock or evaporation‑pond sources.

Vulcan’s technical approach centers on exploiting geothermal reservoirs to deliver renewable heat and power while concurrently extracting dissolved lithium using direct lithium extraction (DLE) and associated processing technologies.

