Oxley Bridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OBAWU) Shares Up 1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAWU – Get Free Report) traded up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Get Oxley Bridge Acquisition alerts:

Oxley Bridge Acquisition Stock Up 1.0%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxley Bridge Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBAWU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Oxley Bridge Acquisition by 3,817.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxley Bridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxley Bridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxley Bridge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oxley Bridge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000.

Oxley Bridge Acquisition Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated on August 6, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxley Bridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxley Bridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.