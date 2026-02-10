Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $275.17 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $606.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $249.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The business had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.