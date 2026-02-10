Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 2,209 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 233,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $80,549,000 after acquiring an additional 38,075 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $275.17 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $606.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $249.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The business had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Leerink Partners cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

