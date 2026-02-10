Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,745 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. North Capital Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Evercore upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.13.

UNH opened at $275.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $249.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.91 and a 200-day moving average of $323.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $606.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The firm had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

