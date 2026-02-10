UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,722 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,569 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $89,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. North Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $275.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $606.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

