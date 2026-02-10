Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $15.61 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,892 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $275.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $249.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $606.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

