Means Investment CO. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 85.1% during the third quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 19,759 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $275.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.91 and its 200 day moving average is $323.43. The stock has a market cap of $249.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The business had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price target for the company. Evercore raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

