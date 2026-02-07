Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.53 and traded as high as $2.24. Sotherly Hotels shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 128,869 shares.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SOHO

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.28). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.The firm had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 857,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 52.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 149,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops and operates select-service and midscale hotel properties in the United States. Its common shares trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol SOHO. The company focuses on branded, asset-light opportunities designed to generate stable cash flow and long-term value through strategic acquisitions and capital improvements.

The company’s portfolio comprises properties affiliated with leading national brands—such as Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton Inn, Holiday Inn Express and similar flags—located primarily in the southeastern and mid-Atlantic United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.