Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.68 and traded as high as $50.10. Steel Partners shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 15,907 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Partners stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.52% of Steel Partners worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) is a diversified holding company founded in 1990 by Robert P. Steel. Through a collection of operating subsidiaries, the firm invests in and manages businesses across a range of industries, including steel and metal manufacturing, precision machining, performance materials, and equipment distribution. In addition to its core industrial operations, Steel Partners maintains interests in real estate, transportation services, dental support, and digital imaging solutions, reflecting a strategy of building value through diversified assets.

Headquartered in New York, Steel Partners conducts operations through regional offices, manufacturing plants and distribution centers located throughout the United States, Canada and selected European markets.

