Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Position Boosted by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $73,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $210.27 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.50 and its 200-day moving average is $229.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: AWS and sales beat/strength — Amazon reported solid Q4 revenue and faster AWS growth, reinforcing the cloud growth thesis. AWS Q4 beat (CNBC)

Negative Sentiment: CapEx shock and small EPS miss spooked traders — Amazon guided to roughly $200B in 2026 capex (well above expectations) and reported a slight EPS miss; that combination triggered heavy selling and a sharp gap lower in after‑hours/premarket trading. $200B capex guide (Reuters)

Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and analyst pushback — Germany's cartel office banned certain marketplace pricing controls and ordered repayments, adding regulatory risk; several firms also trimmed near‑term targets or flagged margin/cash‑flow risk tied to heavy capex. Germany antitrust (Reuters)

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $311.00 target price on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, China Renaissance lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Fifty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.28.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total value of $583,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 505,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,993,927.48. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,061 shares of company stock worth $10,351,262. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

