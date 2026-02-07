Oracle Corporation $ORCL is Sherman Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Sherman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1,239.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,065 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 3.7% of Sherman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sherman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Oracle alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 130.0% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $143.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $411.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.14. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore lifted their price objective on Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Oracle from $364.00 to $339.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.52, for a total transaction of $1,925,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,728,655.60. The trade was a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,136,764. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.