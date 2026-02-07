Concord Asset Management LLC VA Sells 10,532 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Concord Asset Management LLC VA cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 46.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,532 shares during the quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,716,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,934,580,000 after buying an additional 1,154,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,684,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,205,070,000 after acquiring an additional 319,001 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11,417.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,668,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515,383 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,025,244,000 after buying an additional 34,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,338,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $747,942,000 after purchasing an additional 216,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy
In other Duke Energy news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,015,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,234.60. This represents a 41.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Duke Energy Stock Down 1.2%
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Duke Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.98%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.
Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record winter power demand supports near‑term revenue and highlights resilience in core electric sales, which can help offset margin pressure. Duke Energy experiences record-breaking demand during winter storms
- Positive Sentiment: Duke Energy Foundation is investing $500,000 in North Carolina community colleges to strengthen the energy workforce — a long‑term positive for operations and hiring pipeline. Duke Energy invests $500,000 in North Carolina community colleges to strengthen energy workforce pipeline
- Positive Sentiment: Fortune again named Duke among the world’s most admired companies, which supports reputation and investor confidence around governance and culture. Duke Energy again named by Fortune one of World’s Most Admired Companies™
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts maintain a constructive view (average “Moderate Buy”), which can provide support if earnings meet expectations. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts
- Neutral Sentiment: Duke is entering negotiations with Clearwater on a possible new service agreement — a routine commercial development that could be revenue‑neutral or accretive depending on terms. Clearwater and Duke Energy begin negotiations on possible new service agreement
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage explaining where bill donations go and charity programs increases transparency and community goodwill but has limited direct stock impact. Where your Duke Energy bill donation goes
- Neutral Sentiment: Previews note Q4 EPS may decline ~9% year‑over‑year despite revenue growth and resilient demand; that mixed outlook makes the upcoming results a key stock catalyst. Duke Energy to Release Q4 Earnings: How to Approach the Stock Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Shares are under pressure as the stock fell while the broader market rose, pointing to sector rotation or investor caution ahead of earnings and regulatory items. Duke Energy (DUK) stock sinks as market gains: What you should know
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/customer friction: some customers reacted negatively to Duke’s request to conserve energy during Carbon Plan proceedings — potential PR and regulatory risk if public pushback grows. Customers react to Duke’s request to conserve energy during Carbon Plan proceedings
- Negative Sentiment: Weather risk: Duke is preparing for potential power outages from high winds this weekend — outage restoration costs and service disruptions could pressure near‑term results. Duke Energy prepares for potential power outages due to high winds this weekend
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.
Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.
