Concord Asset Management LLC VA Sells 10,532 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Concord Asset Management LLC VA cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 46.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,532 shares during the quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,716,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,934,580,000 after buying an additional 1,154,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,684,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,205,070,000 after acquiring an additional 319,001 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11,417.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,668,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515,383 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,025,244,000 after buying an additional 34,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,338,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $747,942,000 after purchasing an additional 216,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,015,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,234.60. This represents a 41.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $121.91 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $110.51 and a 1 year high of $130.03. The firm has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.98%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

