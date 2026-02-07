Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells $3,389,280.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,129.76, for a total transaction of $3,389,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 65,333 shares in the company, valued at $73,810,610.08. The trade was a 4.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 2nd, Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.47, for a total transaction of $2,821,410.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $2,724,630.00.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,229.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,004.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $932.72. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $1,250.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.53, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $751.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.69 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 22.07%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.93%.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped estimates with record revenues across automotive, computing, communications and industrial end markets (revenue growth ~20.8% and EPS beat). This is the primary bullish catalyst. Read More.

Q4 results topped estimates with record revenues across automotive, computing, communications and industrial end markets (revenue growth ~20.8% and EPS beat). This is the primary bullish catalyst. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY/Q1 revenue guidance ($770M–$790M for Q1 vs. consensus ~$739M), signaling continued demand and giving analysts room to lift targets. Read More.

Management raised FY/Q1 revenue guidance ($770M–$790M for Q1 vs. consensus ~$739M), signaling continued demand and giving analysts room to lift targets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Board boosted the quarterly cash dividend to $2.00 (≈28% increase), a shareholder-friendly move that supports demand from income-oriented holders. Read More.

Board boosted the quarterly cash dividend to $2.00 (≈28% increase), a shareholder-friendly move that supports demand from income-oriented holders. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to raise targets — Needham to $1,300 (buy) and Wells Fargo to $1,350 (overweight) — reinforcing bullish sentiment and adding technical/flow support. Read More.

Analysts continue to raise targets — Needham to $1,300 (buy) and Wells Fargo to $1,350 (overweight) — reinforcing bullish sentiment and adding technical/flow support. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor events and transcripts (earnings call and webinar) will be monitored for margin detail, backlog commentary and end-market strength — these will influence the next trading days but are informational until clarified. Read More.

Investor events and transcripts (earnings call and webinar) will be monitored for margin detail, backlog commentary and end-market strength — these will influence the next trading days but are informational until clarified. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some research pieces and previews highlight secular tailwinds (AI, data centers, automotive) that support the long-term case but depend on MPS execution vs. peers. Read More.

Some research pieces and previews highlight secular tailwinds (AI, data centers, automotive) that support the long-term case but depend on MPS execution vs. peers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rosenblatt’s newer target is well below the market (~$1,000 with a neutral rating), showing divergent analyst views and potential downside risk if momentum fades. Read More.

Rosenblatt’s newer target is well below the market (~$1,000 with a neutral rating), showing divergent analyst views and potential downside risk if momentum fades. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO transition announced (retirement after the 10-K) and recent insider sales by the CFO (3,000 shares) may raise short-term governance or liquidity concerns for some investors. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,210.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

