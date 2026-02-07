Concord Asset Management LLC VA Purchases 4,754 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,143 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 130.0% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.52, for a total transaction of $1,925,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,728,655.60. The trade was a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This represents a 50.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 62,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,136,764 in the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of ORCL opened at $143.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.64. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $368.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.