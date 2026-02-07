NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.98.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $185.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.09 and its 200 day moving average is $182.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $4,856,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 846,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,794,775.84. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,618,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,483,201.88. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 19,905 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 405,267 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $75,582,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 397,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nvidia is reported to be committing about $20 billion to OpenAI, a high‑visibility strategic move that reinforces NVDA’s central role in the AI infrastructure ecosystem and likely supports further demand for its data‑center GPUs. Read More.

Nvidia is reported to be committing about $20 billion to OpenAI, a high‑visibility strategic move that reinforces NVDA’s central role in the AI infrastructure ecosystem and likely supports further demand for its data‑center GPUs. Read More. Positive Sentiment: CEO Jensen Huang told CNBC that the industry’s ~$660 billion capex buildout for AI infrastructure is sustainable, and other coverage quotes him and customers saying demand is “through the roof” — comments that validate long‑term revenue visibility for NVDA’s chips. Read More.

CEO Jensen Huang told CNBC that the industry’s ~$660 billion capex buildout for AI infrastructure is sustainable, and other coverage quotes him and customers saying demand is “through the roof” — comments that validate long‑term revenue visibility for NVDA’s chips. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broad market and semiconductor sector rebounds lifted large-cap chips; NVDA, as the AI‑chip leader, led the rally as investors rotated back into tech after a recent sell‑off. Read More.

Broad market and semiconductor sector rebounds lifted large-cap chips; NVDA, as the AI‑chip leader, led the rally as investors rotated back into tech after a recent sell‑off. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Suppliers and industry players (e.g., Wistron) are signaling continued AI order growth and say AI is not a bubble — supportive industry context but not an immediate company‑specific catalyst. Read More.

Suppliers and industry players (e.g., Wistron) are signaling continued AI order growth and say AI is not a bubble — supportive industry context but not an immediate company‑specific catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wall‑street analysts remain largely positive and some firms are reiterating bullish ratings on NVDA, which underpins investor confidence but also keeps expectations high. Read More.

Wall‑street analysts remain largely positive and some firms are reiterating bullish ratings on NVDA, which underpins investor confidence but also keeps expectations high. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Company CFO Colette Kress sold sizeable blocks of NVDA shares (filed Form 4), which some investors interpret as a negative signal even though insider sales can be routine tax/planning moves. Read More.

Company CFO Colette Kress sold sizeable blocks of NVDA shares (filed Form 4), which some investors interpret as a negative signal even though insider sales can be routine tax/planning moves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/export uncertainty around the H200 (China) export discussions remains unresolved in some reports — a potential headwind for growth in China if approvals are delayed or restricted. Read More.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.