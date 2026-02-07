Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,697,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,048,993,000 after buying an additional 214,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,884,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,256,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,459 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 959,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $444,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 863,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,607 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 761,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,381,000 after purchasing an additional 108,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $623.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $526.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.23. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $646.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $612.50.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

