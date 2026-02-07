CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $88.00

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

CocaCola Price Performance

Insider Activity at CocaCola

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. CocaCola has a twelve month low of $63.27 and a twelve month high of $79.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.76. The company has a market cap of $340.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In other news, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,864,862.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,707.53. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $26,046,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,410,296.60. This trade represents a 49.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 549,528 shares of company stock valued at $41,051,826 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CocaCola

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in CocaCola by 9.1% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department increased its holdings in CocaCola by 5.1% in the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages and the analyst consensus are bullish (average “Buy” rating and recent price‑target raises), giving the stock near‑term support ahead of Q4 results. Read More.

Multiple brokerages and the analyst consensus are bullish (average “Buy” rating and recent price‑target raises), giving the stock near‑term support ahead of Q4 results. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank and other firms have nudged targets higher and reaffirmed Buy ratings, signaling Wall Street expects upside if the quarter shows continued pricing/margin strength. Read More.

Deutsche Bank and other firms have nudged targets higher and reaffirmed Buy ratings, signaling Wall Street expects upside if the quarter shows continued pricing/margin strength. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Investment writeups highlight KO’s defensive cash flows, high margins and premium brand — one bullish preview even pins a $90 target assuming steady growth and execution. Read More.

Investment writeups highlight KO’s defensive cash flows, high margins and premium brand — one bullish preview even pins a $90 target assuming steady growth and execution. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Consumer‑staples sector strength and ETF flows are favoring names like Coca‑Cola (XLP breakout, institutional inflows), boosting demand for KO as a defensive/dividend holding. Read More.

Consumer‑staples sector strength and ETF flows are favoring names like Coca‑Cola (XLP breakout, institutional inflows), boosting demand for KO as a defensive/dividend holding. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Street models expect Q4 to be driven by pricing, mix and channel dynamics; investors are focused on EPS beats and, importantly, the company’s FY guidance during a leadership transition. Read More.

Street models expect Q4 to be driven by pricing, mix and channel dynamics; investors are focused on EPS beats and, importantly, the company’s FY guidance during a leadership transition. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Ownership and positioning stories (institutional flows, who owns KO) are in focus — heavy institutional ownership can amplify moves around earnings news but also stabilizes the name. Read More.

Ownership and positioning stories (institutional flows, who owns KO) are in focus — heavy institutional ownership can amplify moves around earnings news but also stabilizes the name. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares (~$26M), a sizeable insider sale that can spook short‑term traders despite common non‑operational reasons for sales. Read More.

CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares (~$26M), a sizeable insider sale that can spook short‑term traders despite common non‑operational reasons for sales. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Coca‑Cola will discontinue frozen Minute Maid products in the U.S. and Canada — a small revenue contraction and a sign of portfolio pruning that may weigh modestly on specialty-category sales. Read More.

Coca‑Cola will discontinue frozen Minute Maid products in the U.S. and Canada — a small revenue contraction and a sign of portfolio pruning that may weigh modestly on specialty-category sales. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Several previews note KO’s elevated forward P/E and high valuation vs. growth, which could limit upside if Q4 or guidance disappoints. Read More.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.