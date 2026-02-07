Wall Street Zen Downgrades Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) to Hold

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $714.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.23.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $488.15 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $609.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $549.63 and a 200 day moving average of $510.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.36, for a total value of $2,463,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,455.52. This represents a 83.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $2,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,850. This trade represents a 37.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 73,616 shares of company stock valued at $40,929,575 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.7% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

