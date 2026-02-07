Insider Selling: Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) CEO Sells $1,264,000.00 in Stock

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,218. The trade was a 54.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $159.33 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $179.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $370.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.67%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.