Insider Selling: Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) CEO Sells $1,264,000.00 in Stock

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,218. The trade was a 54.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
PG stock opened at $159.33 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $179.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $370.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.41.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.
- Positive Sentiment: Market technicals and dividend profile: PG has shown a strong technical bounce (breaking above its 200‑day SMA) and benefits from a steady dividend track record, which is attracting risk‑off flows into staples. 3 Consumer Staples Stocks Breaking Out This Month
- Positive Sentiment: Brand/innovation catalysts: Analysts note P&G is pushing faster Beauty & Personal Care innovation and premiumization to support pricing power and mix improvement—potentially underpinning revenue and margin resilience. Can Beauty & Personal Care Innovation Drive Procter & Gamble’s Growth?
- Positive Sentiment: High‑profile marketing push: A Super Bowl / Old Spice immersive experience is a short‑term promotional catalyst that can lift grooming revenues and brand engagement. Old Spice Super Bowl Experience
- Positive Sentiment: Subsidiary performance and shareholder returns: Procter & Gamble Health (India) reported strong Q3 FY26 results and declared an interim + special payout, underscoring cash generation in some business units. Procter & Gamble Health Posts Strong Q3 FY26 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street positioning: The consensus broker view is a “Moderate Buy” with a ~$167 target—supportive context but not a new catalyst. PG Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy”
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/earnings context: Recent commentary reviews PG’s mixed Q2 results, strong brand campaigns and valuation—useful framing for investors but unlikely to move the stock alone. A Look At Procter & Gamble (PG) Valuation
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst estimate cuts: Zacks Research trimmed multiple quarterly and FY EPS forecasts (FY2027/FY2028 and selected quarters), which could pressure forward expectations and act as a near‑term headwind. Here is What to Know Beyond Why Procter & Gamble is a Trending Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold ~8,000 shares (~$1.26M) and materially reduced her direct holding; while insiders sell for many reasons, some investors view such disclosures negatively. SEC Form 4 – Insider Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Sector valuation risk: Coverage (e.g., Barron’s) warns consumer staples are “frothy” after the recent run; elevated valuations across defensive names could prompt profit‑taking that weighs on PG. Staples Stocks Are Known for Safety. Now They Look Way Too Frothy.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.
P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
