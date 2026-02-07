Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,031 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 192.9% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,229.82 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $1,250.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,004.45 and a 200-day moving average of $932.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of 96.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.05. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 22.07%.The business had revenue of $751.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 15.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.97, for a total value of $89,697.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,109.22. The trade was a 19.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,129.76, for a total transaction of $3,389,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 65,333 shares in the company, valued at $73,810,610.08. This represents a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,776 shares of company stock worth $63,489,045. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,210.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MPWR

Trending Headlines about Monolithic Power Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Monolithic Power Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped estimates with record revenues across automotive, computing, communications and industrial end markets (revenue growth ~20.8% and EPS beat). This is the primary bullish catalyst. Read More.

Q4 results topped estimates with record revenues across automotive, computing, communications and industrial end markets (revenue growth ~20.8% and EPS beat). This is the primary bullish catalyst. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY/Q1 revenue guidance ($770M–$790M for Q1 vs. consensus ~$739M), signaling continued demand and giving analysts room to lift targets. Read More.

Management raised FY/Q1 revenue guidance ($770M–$790M for Q1 vs. consensus ~$739M), signaling continued demand and giving analysts room to lift targets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Board boosted the quarterly cash dividend to $2.00 (≈28% increase), a shareholder-friendly move that supports demand from income-oriented holders. Read More.

Board boosted the quarterly cash dividend to $2.00 (≈28% increase), a shareholder-friendly move that supports demand from income-oriented holders. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to raise targets — Needham to $1,300 (buy) and Wells Fargo to $1,350 (overweight) — reinforcing bullish sentiment and adding technical/flow support. Read More.

Analysts continue to raise targets — Needham to $1,300 (buy) and Wells Fargo to $1,350 (overweight) — reinforcing bullish sentiment and adding technical/flow support. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor events and transcripts (earnings call and webinar) will be monitored for margin detail, backlog commentary and end-market strength — these will influence the next trading days but are informational until clarified. Read More.

Investor events and transcripts (earnings call and webinar) will be monitored for margin detail, backlog commentary and end-market strength — these will influence the next trading days but are informational until clarified. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some research pieces and previews highlight secular tailwinds (AI, data centers, automotive) that support the long-term case but depend on MPS execution vs. peers. Read More.

Some research pieces and previews highlight secular tailwinds (AI, data centers, automotive) that support the long-term case but depend on MPS execution vs. peers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rosenblatt’s newer target is well below the market (~$1,000 with a neutral rating), showing divergent analyst views and potential downside risk if momentum fades. Read More.

Rosenblatt’s newer target is well below the market (~$1,000 with a neutral rating), showing divergent analyst views and potential downside risk if momentum fades. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO transition announced (retirement after the 10-K) and recent insider sales by the CFO (3,000 shares) may raise short-term governance or liquidity concerns for some investors. Read More.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.