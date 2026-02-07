Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan grew its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,047 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2,608.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Duke Energy Stock Performance
Shares of DUK opened at $121.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.51. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $110.51 and a 12 month high of $130.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.61.
Duke Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.
Key Headlines Impacting Duke Energy
Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record winter power demand supports near‑term revenue and highlights resilience in core electric sales, which can help offset margin pressure. Duke Energy experiences record-breaking demand during winter storms
- Positive Sentiment: Duke Energy Foundation is investing $500,000 in North Carolina community colleges to strengthen the energy workforce — a long‑term positive for operations and hiring pipeline. Duke Energy invests $500,000 in North Carolina community colleges to strengthen energy workforce pipeline
- Positive Sentiment: Fortune again named Duke among the world’s most admired companies, which supports reputation and investor confidence around governance and culture. Duke Energy again named by Fortune one of World’s Most Admired Companies™
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts maintain a constructive view (average “Moderate Buy”), which can provide support if earnings meet expectations. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts
- Neutral Sentiment: Duke is entering negotiations with Clearwater on a possible new service agreement — a routine commercial development that could be revenue‑neutral or accretive depending on terms. Clearwater and Duke Energy begin negotiations on possible new service agreement
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage explaining where bill donations go and charity programs increases transparency and community goodwill but has limited direct stock impact. Where your Duke Energy bill donation goes
- Neutral Sentiment: Previews note Q4 EPS may decline ~9% year‑over‑year despite revenue growth and resilient demand; that mixed outlook makes the upcoming results a key stock catalyst. Duke Energy to Release Q4 Earnings: How to Approach the Stock Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Shares are under pressure as the stock fell while the broader market rose, pointing to sector rotation or investor caution ahead of earnings and regulatory items. Duke Energy (DUK) stock sinks as market gains: What you should know
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/customer friction: some customers reacted negatively to Duke’s request to conserve energy during Carbon Plan proceedings — potential PR and regulatory risk if public pushback grows. Customers react to Duke’s request to conserve energy during Carbon Plan proceedings
- Negative Sentiment: Weather risk: Duke is preparing for potential power outages from high winds this weekend — outage restoration costs and service disruptions could pressure near‑term results. Duke Energy prepares for potential power outages due to high winds this weekend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,015,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,234.60. This trade represents a 41.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Duke Energy from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.
Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.
