Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan grew its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,047 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2,608.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $121.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.51. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $110.51 and a 12 month high of $130.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.61.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 15.76%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Key Headlines Impacting Duke Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,015,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,234.60. This trade represents a 41.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Duke Energy from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUK

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.