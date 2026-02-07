Whelan Financial Acquires 3,254 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Whelan Financial lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,506 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $186,420,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,097,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $82,073,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $47,332,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AWS and sales beat/strength — Amazon reported solid Q4 revenue and faster AWS growth, reinforcing the cloud growth thesis.

Anthropic stake re‑valuation — Amazon's earlier $8B investment in Anthropic is now being valued much higher (~$60.6B), underlining upside in AI partnerships and non‑core assets.

Near‑term tax relief improves cash flow — Recent U.S. tax changes materially reduced Amazon's federal tax cash outlays in 2025, which helps fund heavier capex without a proportional hit to free cash flow.

Management stance — CEO Andy Jassy said he's "confident" the $200B program will deliver attractive returns over time; that defends the strategy but leaves timing/ROIC execution risk.

New ad/AI product moves — Amazon is opening ad platform capabilities to AI agents (Ads MCP server beta), which could expand ad monetization but will take time to scale.

CapEx shock and small EPS miss spooked traders — Amazon guided to roughly $200B in 2026 capex (well above expectations) and reported a slight EPS miss; that combination triggered heavy selling and a sharp gap lower in after‑hours/premarket trading.

Regulatory and analyst pushback — Germany's cartel office banned certain marketplace pricing controls and ordered repayments, adding regulatory risk; several firms also trimmed near‑term targets or flagged margin/cash‑flow risk tied to heavy capex.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at $479,070,771.40. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,061 shares of company stock worth $10,351,262. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Fifty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.28.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $210.27 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.50 and a 200-day moving average of $229.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

