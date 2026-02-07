Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Grows Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 200.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,110 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.1% of Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Oracle were worth $24,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,275,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2,062.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,227,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,595,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,916,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,461 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Oracle by 42.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,839,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,932,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,722 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 21,239.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $378,043,000 after buying an additional 1,721,042 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,429.56. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,136,764. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore boosted their price target on Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $270.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.17.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $143.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.64. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

