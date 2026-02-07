JFrog’s (FROG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FROG. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on JFrog from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on JFrog from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

JFrog Price Performance

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.56 and a beta of 1.13. JFrog has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $70.43.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $136.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.28 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 15.88%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $1,491,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,766,893 shares in the company, valued at $284,392,836.38. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $4,760,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,660,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,853,374.86. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 382,814 shares of company stock valued at $23,671,260 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in JFrog by 48.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 61,685 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in JFrog by 14.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,173,000 after buying an additional 88,784 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

