Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $119.00 price objective on Incyte in a research note on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.29.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $108.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.97. Incyte has a one year low of $53.56 and a one year high of $112.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 4,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $420,454.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,330.82. This trade represents a 13.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 20,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $2,060,963.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 63,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,471,353.79. This trade represents a 24.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 95,225 shares of company stock worth $9,519,745 in the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte in the third quarter worth $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company’s flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

