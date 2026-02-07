CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,264.43 and traded as high as GBX 1,356. CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,346, with a volume of 367,309 shares.

CVSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CVS Group from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,900 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 price target on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CVS Group from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,420 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 price objective on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Group from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,700 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,724.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £951.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,289.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,264.43.

In other CVS Group news, insider Richard Gray bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £1,276.96 per share, with a total value of £2,553,920. Also, insider Joanne Shaw bought 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,211 per share, for a total transaction of £9,990.75. Insiders acquired 7,430 shares of company stock worth $261,935,755 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Group is an AIM-listed provider of veterinary services with operations in the UK and Australia. CVS is focused on providing high-quality clinical services to its clients and their animals, with outstanding and dedicated clinical teams and support colleagues at the core of its strategy.

The Group now operates c.470 veterinary practices across its two territories, including specialist referral hospitals and dedicated out-of-hours sites. Alongside the core Veterinary Practices division, CVS operates Laboratories (providing diagnostic services to CVS and third-parties) and an online retail business (“Animed Direct”).

The Group employs c.8,900 personnel, including c.2,400 veterinary surgeons and c.3,300 nurses.

