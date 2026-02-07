Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.92 and traded as low as $1.63. Taitron Components shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 12,354 shares traded.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.45.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a negative net margin of 27.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.4%. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is presently -87.50%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components, Inc is a distributor of electronic components serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. The company offers a broad range of passive, active and electromechanical components, including capacitors, resistors, inductors, connectors and circuit protection devices, as well as semiconductors, diodes, transistors and optoelectronic products.

In addition to its standard distribution services, Taitron provides value-added offerings such as inventory management, consignment programs, kitting, testing and drop-ship services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.