Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 12,409 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,409 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 131.6% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Q4 results beat estimates and management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $5.70–$5.80, supporting earnings growth and multiple expansion narratives.

Schwab announced a higher quarterly dividend ($0.32 vs. $0.27 prior), a signal of cash generation and shareholder return that can help investor sentiment.

Several bullish write‑ups highlight valuation upside and durable fee/asset growth — these pieces can attract investors looking for multiple expansion and long‑term account growth.

CEO Rick Wurster's comments that Schwab is "winning" with Gen Z (by avoiding gamified trading) support the narrative of sustainable, high‑quality new‑account growth and recurring fee income.

CEO interviews on prediction markets and crypto indicate product/education initiatives that could broaden services but have no immediate earnings impact.

Industry item: Dynasty Financial Partners got new backing from Fortress — relevant to the RIA channel but peripheral to Schwab's core brokerage economics.

Minor insider sale: an officer (Peter Morgan III) sold ~7.6k shares — immaterial by itself but worth noting alongside larger insider activity.

Significant insider selling by Chairman Walter Bettinger: ~257k shares sold across Feb. 3–4 (two filings, ~>$26M at ≈$104/share). Large insider sales can create near‑term supply and be interpreted as profit‑taking or portfolio rebalancing, pressuring sentiment.

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 94,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $9,898,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 529,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,184,320.50. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,640. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,077 shares of company stock worth $28,285,973. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $105.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $105.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.18%.

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

