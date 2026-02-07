The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.73 and traded as low as GBX 14.52. The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 14.52, with a volume of 83,331 shares trading hands.

The Parkmead Group Stock Up 18.6%

The stock has a market cap of £19.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.73.

About The Parkmead Group

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Renewables. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets. The Energy Economics segment provides energy sector economics, valuation, and benchmarking, advising on energy policies and fiscal matters, undertaking economic evaluations, supply benchmarking services, and training.

