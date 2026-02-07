Ilika (LON:IKA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.68 and traded as low as GBX 34. Ilika shares last traded at GBX 34.50, with a volume of 183,668 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 40.68.

Ilika plc (LON: IKA) is a pioneer in solid state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Ilika works closely with its ecosystem of partners to provide them with customisable Stereax micro batteries that provide the specific power requirements their IoT or MedTech application requires. Stereax battery technology offers compelling advantages over conventional lithium ion batteries, including smaller footprint, high energy density, non-toxic materials, faster charging, increased cycle life, low leakage and reduced flammability.

