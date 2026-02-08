Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $97.19 Million Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF $TFI

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,132,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,938 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.02% of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF worth $97,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 1,370.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Brucke Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI opened at $46.07 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $46.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%.

