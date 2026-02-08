Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,820 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $92,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 84.4% in the third quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 175.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $401.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $378.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $170.11 and a 52 week high of $420.60.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $1.1047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 31.0%.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

