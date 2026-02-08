Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $91.58 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,942 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Teledyne Technologies worth $91,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 75.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $579.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $645.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $567.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.88.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $647.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $551.37 and a 200-day moving average of $546.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $419.00 and a 12 month high of $648.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.47. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.450-23.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.40-5.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.46, for a total value of $1,576,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,936.24. This represents a 48.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total transaction of $1,533,249.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 47,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,390,688. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,750. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY), headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.