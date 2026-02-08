Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Transdigm Group worth $97,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 201,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 272.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,379,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,136,719,000 after buying an additional 367,756 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,041,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 311.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,429.92, for a total transaction of $5,576,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,712. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 11,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.49, for a total value of $15,886,976.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $11,702,569.42. This represents a 57.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,485 shares of company stock valued at $331,932,850. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Transdigm Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Transdigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,584.44.

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,286.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.92. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,183.60 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,354.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1,354.56.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.24. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 20.50%.The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

