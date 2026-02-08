BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 56,519 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,129 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 56,519 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tapestry by 4.1% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,075 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 36,501 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,437 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $52,923,000 after acquiring an additional 65,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 14,321.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,049 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 65,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Tapestry

Here are the key news stories impacting Tapestry this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat and materially raised FY‑2026 guidance — Tapestry reported $2.69 EPS vs. ~$2.20 consensus and $2.50B revenue (up 14% YoY); management raised FY26 EPS guidance to $6.40–$6.45 and lifted revenue plans (~$7.8B), signaling stronger-than-expected margin and top‑line momentum. Read More.

BTIG increased its price target to $175 and kept a “buy” rating — a meaningful upside signal from a sell‑side firm. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $165 and moved to “buy,” reinforcing analyst enthusiasm after the quarter. Read More.

Citigroup raised its price target to $165 and moved to “buy,” reinforcing analyst enthusiasm after the quarter. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Evercore raised its target (to $150) — another upgrade contributing to bullish analyst momentum. Read More.

Evercore raised its target (to $150) — another upgrade contributing to bullish analyst momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Declared dividend — Tapestry announced a $0.40 quarterly dividend (record/ex‑dividend date March 6), which supports income investors and signals confidence from the board.

Declared dividend — Tapestry announced a $0.40 quarterly dividend (record/ex‑dividend date March 6), which supports income investors and signals confidence from the board. Positive Sentiment: Technical/market interest — Relative Strength (RS) rating jumped to 94 and the stock hit all‑time highs as investors digested the results, increasing momentum and retail/institutional attention. Read More.

Technical/market interest — Relative Strength (RS) rating jumped to 94 and the stock hit all‑time highs as investors digested the results, increasing momentum and retail/institutional attention. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group set an “outperform” rating with a $150 target (slightly below the intra‑day price), reflecting mixed near‑term upside expectations. Read More.

Telsey Advisory Group set an “outperform” rating with a $150 target (slightly below the intra‑day price), reflecting mixed near‑term upside expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call materials and transcripts are available for deeper read of margin drivers, geographic trends and brand performance. These are useful for modeling but are informational rather than new catalysts. Read More.

Earnings call materials and transcripts are available for deeper read of margin drivers, geographic trends and brand performance. These are useful for modeling but are informational rather than new catalysts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: At least one analyst argued Coach’s momentum is unsustainable and issued a downgrade note — a cautionary view that could temper enthusiasm if future comps slow. Read More.

Tapestry Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of TPR opened at $151.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.96. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.39 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.49. Tapestry had a return on equity of 157.98% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 31,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total value of $3,342,012.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 667,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,266,307.23. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 18,794 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $1,970,550.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 148,149 shares in the company, valued at $15,533,422.65. The trade was a 11.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,485 shares of company stock worth $12,034,058. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tapestry to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Tapestry from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Argus raised Tapestry to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

