T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Upgraded at Argus

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TROW. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $106.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Shares of TROW opened at $94.58 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.44.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 20.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $434,349.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 47,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,519.92. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 540.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Argus upgraded TROW to a “hold”, providing some support to the stock amid analyst churn. Zacks/Argus Upgrade

Argus upgraded TROW to a “hold”, providing some support to the stock amid analyst churn. Positive Sentiment: Company highlighted AUM growth and year‑over‑year revenue increase (helping offset the EPS miss), which reassures investors about underlying asset trends. Earnings Highlights

Company highlighted AUM growth and year‑over‑year revenue increase (helping offset the EPS miss), which reassures investors about underlying asset trends. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings transcript and call are available for detail review — useful for investors assessing fee margins, flows and forward guidance. Q4 Transcript

Full Q4 earnings transcript and call are available for detail review — useful for investors assessing fee margins, flows and forward guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options trading noted in the ticker, signaling elevated short‑term speculation/hedging activity around the stock. Options Activity

Unusually high options trading noted in the ticker, signaling elevated short‑term speculation/hedging activity around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs cut its price target to $90 and maintained a “sell” rating, adding downward pressure by signaling weaker near‑term outlook. Goldman Sachs PT Cut

Goldman Sachs cut its price target to $90 and maintained a “sell” rating, adding downward pressure by signaling weaker near‑term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Deutsche Bank trimmed its target to $100 and kept a “hold”, contributing to consensus PT compression. Deutsche Bank PT Cut

Deutsche Bank trimmed its target to $100 and kept a “hold”, contributing to consensus PT compression. Negative Sentiment: Multiple other shops lowered targets or ratings (JPMorgan to $106/underweight; TD Cowen to $97/hold; Evercore to $106/in‑line; KBW to $110/market perform) — the broad analyst downdrift increases downside risk until flow trends and margins clarify. Analyst PT Moves (Benzinga)

Multiple other shops lowered targets or ratings (JPMorgan to $106/underweight; TD Cowen to $97/hold; Evercore to $106/in‑line; KBW to $110/market perform) — the broad analyst downdrift increases downside risk until flow trends and margins clarify. Negative Sentiment: Coverage notes emphasize net outflows and the EPS miss in Q4 as the primary near‑term catalysts for further downgrades if flows remain weak. Seeking Alpha: Outflows & EPS Miss

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.

The firm’s product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.

