Joseph Mansueto Sells 6,464 Shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph Mansueto sold 6,464 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,197.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 8,223,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,104,253.81. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $165.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.62 and a 52-week high of $330.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Morningstar by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

MORN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 price target on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morningstar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Morningstar, Inc is a leading provider of independent investment research, data, and analytics, serving both individual investors and financial professionals. The company offers comprehensive coverage of financial products, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), stocks, bonds and market indexes. Morningstar’s proprietary rating systems and research methodologies help clients assess the risk and return profiles of investment opportunities and make informed decisions.

Its core products include Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment analysis platform; Morningstar Office Cloud, a portfolio management solution for advisors; and Morningstar Data, which delivers extensive datasets through APIs and data feeds.

