Joseph Mansueto Sells 6,352 Shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph Mansueto sold 6,352 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.57, for a total value of $1,077,108.64. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 8,217,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,409,087.13. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Morningstar Trading Down 2.2%
MORN opened at $165.47 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $164.62 and a one year high of $330.55. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.85.
Morningstar Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.75%.
- Positive Sentiment: Client win / product adoption: Morningstar published a case study showing a financial firm transformed by its custom model-portfolio research, reinforcing demand for Morningstar’s advisory and institutional solutions. How One Financial Firm Transformed Through Custom Model Portfolio Research
- Positive Sentiment: Geographic / product expansion: Morningstar launched star ratings for UK managed portfolios, extending its ratings footprint and potentially opening new revenue from U.K. advisors and platforms. Morningstar launches star ratings for UK managed portfolios
- Neutral Sentiment: Thought leadership / media mentions: Morningstar commentary that recent AI-driven sector weakness was “an overreaction” and picks of bargain stocks highlights the firm’s analyst influence — positive for brand but unlikely to move revenue immediately. Morningstar says the week’s AI-fueled meltdown was a big overreaction and 2 stocks in particular are now a bargain buy for investors
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor resources content: Morningstar released updated tax‑planning and IRA resources for 2026 — useful for end users and advisor clients but not a near-term earnings driver. Morningstar’s Tax-Planning and IRA Resources for 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by founder/chairman: Joseph Mansueto sold multiple blocks of stock earlier this week (several filings showing sales on Feb. 4–6 totaling tens of thousands of shares), which can signal liquidity-taking and likely contributed to downward pressure on the share price given the timing and market sensitivity. Insider Selling: Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 6,352 Shares of Stock
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MORN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 target price on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.
Morningstar, Inc is a leading provider of independent investment research, data, and analytics, serving both individual investors and financial professionals. The company offers comprehensive coverage of financial products, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), stocks, bonds and market indexes. Morningstar’s proprietary rating systems and research methodologies help clients assess the risk and return profiles of investment opportunities and make informed decisions.
Its core products include Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment analysis platform; Morningstar Office Cloud, a portfolio management solution for advisors; and Morningstar Data, which delivers extensive datasets through APIs and data feeds.
