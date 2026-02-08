Joseph Mansueto Sells 6,352 Shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph Mansueto sold 6,352 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.57, for a total value of $1,077,108.64. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 8,217,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,409,087.13. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Trading Down 2.2%

MORN opened at $165.47 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $164.62 and a one year high of $330.55. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.85.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Trending Headlines about Morningstar

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Morningstar this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MORN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 target price on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MORN

About Morningstar

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc is a leading provider of independent investment research, data, and analytics, serving both individual investors and financial professionals. The company offers comprehensive coverage of financial products, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), stocks, bonds and market indexes. Morningstar’s proprietary rating systems and research methodologies help clients assess the risk and return profiles of investment opportunities and make informed decisions.

Its core products include Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment analysis platform; Morningstar Office Cloud, a portfolio management solution for advisors; and Morningstar Data, which delivers extensive datasets through APIs and data feeds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.