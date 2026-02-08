Evercore Cuts T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $106.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $106.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $94.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.53. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $118.22.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.03). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.53%.The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $434,349.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 47,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,519.92. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Essex Bank boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Essex Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.

The firm’s product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.

