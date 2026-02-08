Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.44 and a 52 week high of $78.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.2738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.