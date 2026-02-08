Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $333.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $326.00 to $333.00 in a research note published on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $317.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $317.00 price objective on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $350.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.76.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $331.42 on Thursday. Chubb has a 52 week low of $263.14 and a 52 week high of $335.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.40 and a 200-day moving average of $289.16.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chubb will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $1,731,976.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000,968.44. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 16,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.45, for a total value of $4,854,368.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,004,001.25. This trade represents a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,635 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,735. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Chubb

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: Chubb reported stronger-than-expected Q4 profit (about $3.2B), beat on EPS, showed revenue growth, a record-low combined ratio and benefited from higher investment returns and lower catastrophe losses — the core operational beat is the primary driver of the stock’s strength. Chubb profit grows to $3.2bn in Q4 2025

Q4 results: Chubb reported stronger-than-expected Q4 profit (about $3.2B), beat on EPS, showed revenue growth, a record-low combined ratio and benefited from higher investment returns and lower catastrophe losses — the core operational beat is the primary driver of the stock’s strength. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst moves: Several firms raised targets, including Wolfe Research (to $372) and HSBC (to $357), reflecting meaningful upside and reinforcing investor confidence after the quarter. Wolfe Research raises target

Bullish analyst moves: Several firms raised targets, including Wolfe Research (to $372) and HSBC (to $357), reflecting meaningful upside and reinforcing investor confidence after the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Momentum/market reaction: Shares hit new highs and extended a multi-day winning streak following the earnings release, showing strong market endorsement of the results. Chubb stock hits record high

Momentum/market reaction: Shares hit new highs and extended a multi-day winning streak following the earnings release, showing strong market endorsement of the results. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst actions: Several firms raised price targets but kept neutral/hold ratings (Mizuho to $336, Jefferies to $333, Piper Sandler to $319, Wells Fargo to $322), signaling cautious upside expectations despite the beat. Mizuho target raise

Mixed analyst actions: Several firms raised price targets but kept neutral/hold ratings (Mizuho to $336, Jefferies to $333, Piper Sandler to $319, Wells Fargo to $322), signaling cautious upside expectations despite the beat. Neutral Sentiment: Partnerships/operational items: Chubb named Arctic Wolf a preferred MDR provider — a strategic cybersecurity move that may modestly reduce cyber risk exposure but is unlikely to materially change near-term financials. Arctic Wolf partnership

Partnerships/operational items: Chubb named Arctic Wolf a preferred MDR provider — a strategic cybersecurity move that may modestly reduce cyber risk exposure but is unlikely to materially change near-term financials. Negative Sentiment: Upside may be capped: despite strong results, several analysts retained conservative ratings/targets near or below the current share price — that mixed guidance could limit further near-term appreciation absent continued margin or reserve improvements. Jefferies hold/target note

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

