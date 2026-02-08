The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $90.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TROW. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Argus raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $94.00 price objective on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $94.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.53. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $118.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.44.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $434,349.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 47,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,519.92. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,416,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,549,213,000 after buying an additional 130,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,510,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,400,241,000 after acquiring an additional 211,647 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,846,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $757,200,000 after purchasing an additional 140,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,014,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $578,059,000 after purchasing an additional 197,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,444,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $332,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Argus upgraded TROW to a “hold”, providing some support to the stock amid analyst churn. Zacks/Argus Upgrade

Argus upgraded TROW to a “hold”, providing some support to the stock amid analyst churn. Positive Sentiment: Company highlighted AUM growth and year‑over‑year revenue increase (helping offset the EPS miss), which reassures investors about underlying asset trends. Earnings Highlights

Company highlighted AUM growth and year‑over‑year revenue increase (helping offset the EPS miss), which reassures investors about underlying asset trends. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings transcript and call are available for detail review — useful for investors assessing fee margins, flows and forward guidance. Q4 Transcript

Full Q4 earnings transcript and call are available for detail review — useful for investors assessing fee margins, flows and forward guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options trading noted in the ticker, signaling elevated short‑term speculation/hedging activity around the stock. Options Activity

Unusually high options trading noted in the ticker, signaling elevated short‑term speculation/hedging activity around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs cut its price target to $90 and maintained a “sell” rating, adding downward pressure by signaling weaker near‑term outlook. Goldman Sachs PT Cut

Goldman Sachs cut its price target to $90 and maintained a “sell” rating, adding downward pressure by signaling weaker near‑term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Deutsche Bank trimmed its target to $100 and kept a “hold”, contributing to consensus PT compression. Deutsche Bank PT Cut

Deutsche Bank trimmed its target to $100 and kept a “hold”, contributing to consensus PT compression. Negative Sentiment: Multiple other shops lowered targets or ratings (JPMorgan to $106/underweight; TD Cowen to $97/hold; Evercore to $106/in‑line; KBW to $110/market perform) — the broad analyst downdrift increases downside risk until flow trends and margins clarify. Analyst PT Moves (Benzinga)

Multiple other shops lowered targets or ratings (JPMorgan to $106/underweight; TD Cowen to $97/hold; Evercore to $106/in‑line; KBW to $110/market perform) — the broad analyst downdrift increases downside risk until flow trends and margins clarify. Negative Sentiment: Coverage notes emphasize net outflows and the EPS miss in Q4 as the primary near‑term catalysts for further downgrades if flows remain weak. Seeking Alpha: Outflows & EPS Miss

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.

The firm’s product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.

