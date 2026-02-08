Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $372.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wolfe Research from $364.00 to $372.00 in a research note published on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $279.00 to $259.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Chubb from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $317.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Chubb from $302.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Chubb Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $331.42 on Thursday. Chubb has a 52-week low of $263.14 and a 52-week high of $335.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $307.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.36%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $1,731,976.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,000,968.44. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 16,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.45, for a total value of $4,854,368.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,004,001.25. This represents a 18.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,635 shares of company stock worth $9,970,735. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 71,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 166.3% during the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 28.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 57,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $51,167,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: Chubb reported stronger-than-expected Q4 profit (about $3.2B), beat on EPS, showed revenue growth, a record-low combined ratio and benefited from higher investment returns and lower catastrophe losses — the core operational beat is the primary driver of the stock’s strength. Chubb profit grows to $3.2bn in Q4 2025

Q4 results: Chubb reported stronger-than-expected Q4 profit (about $3.2B), beat on EPS, showed revenue growth, a record-low combined ratio and benefited from higher investment returns and lower catastrophe losses — the core operational beat is the primary driver of the stock’s strength. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst moves: Several firms raised targets, including Wolfe Research (to $372) and HSBC (to $357), reflecting meaningful upside and reinforcing investor confidence after the quarter. Wolfe Research raises target

Bullish analyst moves: Several firms raised targets, including Wolfe Research (to $372) and HSBC (to $357), reflecting meaningful upside and reinforcing investor confidence after the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Momentum/market reaction: Shares hit new highs and extended a multi-day winning streak following the earnings release, showing strong market endorsement of the results. Chubb stock hits record high

Momentum/market reaction: Shares hit new highs and extended a multi-day winning streak following the earnings release, showing strong market endorsement of the results. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst actions: Several firms raised price targets but kept neutral/hold ratings (Mizuho to $336, Jefferies to $333, Piper Sandler to $319, Wells Fargo to $322), signaling cautious upside expectations despite the beat. Mizuho target raise

Mixed analyst actions: Several firms raised price targets but kept neutral/hold ratings (Mizuho to $336, Jefferies to $333, Piper Sandler to $319, Wells Fargo to $322), signaling cautious upside expectations despite the beat. Neutral Sentiment: Partnerships/operational items: Chubb named Arctic Wolf a preferred MDR provider — a strategic cybersecurity move that may modestly reduce cyber risk exposure but is unlikely to materially change near-term financials. Arctic Wolf partnership

Partnerships/operational items: Chubb named Arctic Wolf a preferred MDR provider — a strategic cybersecurity move that may modestly reduce cyber risk exposure but is unlikely to materially change near-term financials. Negative Sentiment: Upside may be capped: despite strong results, several analysts retained conservative ratings/targets near or below the current share price — that mixed guidance could limit further near-term appreciation absent continued margin or reserve improvements. Jefferies hold/target note

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.