Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $357.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its target price raised by HSBC from $354.00 to $357.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,MarketScreener reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $283.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $317.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.76.

CB stock opened at $331.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.16. Chubb has a 52-week low of $263.14 and a 52-week high of $335.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $1.19. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.36%.The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 16,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.45, for a total transaction of $4,854,368.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,004,001.25. This trade represents a 18.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 10,580 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total transaction of $3,133,478.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,512.20. This trade represents a 45.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,635 shares of company stock worth $9,970,735. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Chubb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 61,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,320,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 329.2% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: Chubb reported stronger-than-expected Q4 profit (about $3.2B), beat on EPS, showed revenue growth, a record-low combined ratio and benefited from higher investment returns and lower catastrophe losses — the core operational beat is the primary driver of the stock’s strength. Chubb profit grows to $3.2bn in Q4 2025

Q4 results: Chubb reported stronger-than-expected Q4 profit (about $3.2B), beat on EPS, showed revenue growth, a record-low combined ratio and benefited from higher investment returns and lower catastrophe losses — the core operational beat is the primary driver of the stock’s strength. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst moves: Several firms raised targets, including Wolfe Research (to $372) and HSBC (to $357), reflecting meaningful upside and reinforcing investor confidence after the quarter. Wolfe Research raises target

Bullish analyst moves: Several firms raised targets, including Wolfe Research (to $372) and HSBC (to $357), reflecting meaningful upside and reinforcing investor confidence after the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Momentum/market reaction: Shares hit new highs and extended a multi-day winning streak following the earnings release, showing strong market endorsement of the results. Chubb stock hits record high

Momentum/market reaction: Shares hit new highs and extended a multi-day winning streak following the earnings release, showing strong market endorsement of the results. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst actions: Several firms raised price targets but kept neutral/hold ratings (Mizuho to $336, Jefferies to $333, Piper Sandler to $319, Wells Fargo to $322), signaling cautious upside expectations despite the beat. Mizuho target raise

Mixed analyst actions: Several firms raised price targets but kept neutral/hold ratings (Mizuho to $336, Jefferies to $333, Piper Sandler to $319, Wells Fargo to $322), signaling cautious upside expectations despite the beat. Neutral Sentiment: Partnerships/operational items: Chubb named Arctic Wolf a preferred MDR provider — a strategic cybersecurity move that may modestly reduce cyber risk exposure but is unlikely to materially change near-term financials. Arctic Wolf partnership

Partnerships/operational items: Chubb named Arctic Wolf a preferred MDR provider — a strategic cybersecurity move that may modestly reduce cyber risk exposure but is unlikely to materially change near-term financials. Negative Sentiment: Upside may be capped: despite strong results, several analysts retained conservative ratings/targets near or below the current share price — that mixed guidance could limit further near-term appreciation absent continued margin or reserve improvements. Jefferies hold/target note

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

